Brokerages Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.92. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 107.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $1,044,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMC opened at $43.36 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

