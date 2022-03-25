Brokerages Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Delek US posted earnings per share of ($1.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $3.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $300,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,854. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 171.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 462.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 62,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 101.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

