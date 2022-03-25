Brokerages Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.65 Million

Equities analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) to report sales of $22.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.70 million. First Bank reported sales of $22.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $91.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $91.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $95.85 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $97.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. First Bank has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

