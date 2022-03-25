Brokerages Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.54 Million

Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $883.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $895.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.80 million. Fortinet posted sales of $710.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.32.

FTNT opened at $335.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.26.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 105.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.