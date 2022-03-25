Brokers Issue Forecasts for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.57 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 598,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 240,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 254,959 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,806,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 935,068 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

