Brokers Set Expectations for Tyson Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

