Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to Hold

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.25.

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN traded down C$1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting C$49.67. 65,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,700. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$39.24 and a one year high of C$55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

