BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.530-$8.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.BRP also updated its FY23 guidance to CAD10.75-11.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.79. The company had a trading volume of 179,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,114. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BRP by 79.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

