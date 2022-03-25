BSCView Reaches Market Capitalization of $74,343.46 (BSCV)

BSCView (BSCV) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. BSCView has a total market cap of $74,343.46 and approximately $1,785.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BSCView has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00046752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.95 or 0.07064699 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,838.11 or 0.99991359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00042986 BTC.

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

