BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSRTF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $21.61 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

