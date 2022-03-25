Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.11.

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.60. 20,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,796. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.77 and a 1 year high of C$22.17. The firm has a market cap of C$651.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,610.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,610.53.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

