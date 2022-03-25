Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Up to $35.80

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.80, but opened at $36.70. Buckle shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 421 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKE shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Buckle by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Buckle by 79.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 121,273 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Buckle by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Buckle by 9.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

