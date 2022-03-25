Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $168,874,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

