Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.09.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

