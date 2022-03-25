Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by HSBC

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.86) to GBX 2,935 ($38.64) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,019.50.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.