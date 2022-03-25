Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,019.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZLFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.86) to GBX 2,935 ($38.64) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,660. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

