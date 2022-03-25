Busey Wealth Management Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,123. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.40 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

