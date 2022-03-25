Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

RY traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

