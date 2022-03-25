Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 84,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,931. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.