Busey Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,243,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.43. 1,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,891. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.00 and a 200 day moving average of $342.59. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $237.51 and a fifty-two week high of $380.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

