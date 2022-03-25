Busey Wealth Management Purchases 1,471 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,165,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,477 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,715,806 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.54.

