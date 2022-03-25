Busey Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

