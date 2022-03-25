Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,104 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,370 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after purchasing an additional 156,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,029,000 after acquiring an additional 106,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.10. 1,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,103. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

