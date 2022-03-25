Busey Wealth Management Sells 2,169 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after acquiring an additional 733,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 888,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,718,000 after acquiring an additional 612,772 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. 64,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,816. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

