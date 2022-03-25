Busey Wealth Management Sells 745 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.89. 2,424,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,157. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $136.76 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $143.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

