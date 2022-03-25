Busey Wealth Management Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

IBM traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,574. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average is $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

