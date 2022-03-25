Bytecoin Hits Market Cap of $26.41 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $26.41 million and approximately $37,154.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.29 or 0.00453903 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.