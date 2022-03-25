C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. reduced their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Get C3.ai alerts:

NYSE:AI opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $76.85.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.