Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CABA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,551. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,383,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 1,033,906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 173,709 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 44,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

