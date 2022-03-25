Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Gap Up to $157.29

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $157.29, but opened at $162.60. Cadence Design Systems shares last traded at $162.60, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.97 and its 200 day moving average is $163.86.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.