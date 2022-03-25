CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €3.40 ($3.74) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAIXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 142,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

