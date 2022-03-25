Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Insider Buys £32,982.40 in Stock

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) insider Nilesh (Neil) Sachdev bought 14,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £32,982.40 ($43,420.75).

Shares of CBOX stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 214 ($2.82). 88,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,821. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 309.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 428 ($5.63). The company has a market capitalization of £85.60 million and a PE ratio of 17.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOX shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 157 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

