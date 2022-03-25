Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) were down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 60,104 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 36,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $179.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 65.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 75.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter worth $123,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

