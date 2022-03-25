Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) were down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 60,104 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 36,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $179.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.
About Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.
