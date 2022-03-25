California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,765,030.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $220,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 668,610 shares of company stock worth $29,093,487.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in California Resources by 632.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRC traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 87,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,923. California Resources has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.08%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

