California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.80

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 15349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. California Resources’s revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $558,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $220,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 668,610 shares of company stock worth $29,093,487.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. State Street Corp lifted its position in California Resources by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,266,000 after buying an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in California Resources by 2,918.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,882,000 after buying an additional 993,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 572.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 915,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,309,000 after buying an additional 662,943 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

