Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.25

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.25 and last traded at $136.17, with a volume of 958699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 121,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

