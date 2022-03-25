Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $182.81

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$182.81 and traded as high as C$187.33. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$185.37, with a volume of 117,259 shares trading hands.

CTC.A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$230.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$183.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$182.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

