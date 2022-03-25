Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.33

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and traded as high as $29.58. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 955 shares traded.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.
Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.
