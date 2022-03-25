CannabisCoin One Day Volume Reaches $100.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 76.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 148.4% against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $100.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

