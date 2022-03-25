Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.25

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.25 and last traded at C$11.25, with a volume of 3164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.28.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 11.08%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.