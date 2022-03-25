Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.59

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.59 and traded as high as C$11.09. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$11.06, with a volume of 2,671 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

