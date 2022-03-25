Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.07. 1,883,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $121.44 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

