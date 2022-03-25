Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Cardinal Health worth $21,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

NYSE:CAH opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

