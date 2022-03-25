Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.83.
CGJTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
OTCMKTS:CGJTF traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 457. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.92. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $112.98 and a 12-month high of $180.00.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
