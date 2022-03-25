Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.83.

CGJTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

OTCMKTS:CGJTF traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 457. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.92. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $112.98 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.