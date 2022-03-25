Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE:CRI traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.15. Carter’s has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

