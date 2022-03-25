Cartesi (CTSI) Hits Market Capitalization of $192.82 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $192.82 million and approximately $15.52 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.10 or 0.07017572 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,338.28 or 0.99979641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,207,728 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

