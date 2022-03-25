Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 8.9%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $135.34 and last traded at $135.38. Approximately 54,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,124,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.65.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after buying an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,222,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

