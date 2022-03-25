Castle 24 Hour Volume Hits $422.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CSTL) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 97.9% against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $118,644.29 and $422.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004906 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001224 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00031835 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.87 or 0.01074054 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.