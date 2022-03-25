Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $107.91 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.43.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

