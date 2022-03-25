C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $229.93

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.93 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 202 ($2.66). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 204.60 ($2.69), with a volume of 632,227 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCR. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.82) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on C&C Group from GBX 292 ($3.84) to GBX 288 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 229.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £803.85 million and a PE ratio of -12.87.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.